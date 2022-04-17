PM pays tributes to former Prime Minister, Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi has said that Chandra Shekhar Ji was a towering personality who was widely admired for his commitment to democratic values and efforts to remove poverty.





The Prime Minister tweeted;





“Chandra Shekhar Ji was a towering personality who was widely admired for his commitment to democratic values and efforts to remove poverty. He always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden and marginalised. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary.”









Chandra Shekhar Ji was a towering personality who was widely admired for his commitment to democratic values and efforts to remove poverty. He always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden and marginalised. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2022

******





DS/ST









(Release ID: 1817459)

Visitor Counter : 462











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Hindi



,







Marathi



,







Manipuri



,







Bengali



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













