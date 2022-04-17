PM condoles loss of lives due to a road accident in Biswanath district of Assam.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Biswanath district of Assam. He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured.
The Prime Minister Office tweeted;
“I am saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Biswanath district of Assam. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi”
I am saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Biswanath district of Assam. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2022
অসমৰ বিশ্বনাথ জিলাৰ পথ দুৰ্ঘটনাত প্ৰাণ হেৰুওৱাসকলৰ বাবে অতিশয় মৰ্মাহত হৈছো। তেওঁলোকৰ পৰিয়ালবর্গলৈ সমবেদনা জনাইছো। আহতসকলৰ দ্ৰুত আৰোগ্যৰ বাবে প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনাইছো: প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2022
******
DS/ST
(Release ID: 1817527)
Visitor Counter : 463
Read this release in:
Urdu
,
Marathi
,
Hindi
,
Bengali
,
Manipuri
,
Gujarati
,
Odia
,
Tamil
,
Telugu
,
Kannada
,
Malayalam