PM condoles loss of lives due to a road accident in Biswanath district of Assam.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Biswanath district of Assam. He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured.


The Prime Minister Office tweeted;


“I am saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Biswanath district of Assam. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi”


— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2022

অসমৰ বিশ্বনাথ জিলাৰ পথ দুৰ্ঘটনাত প্ৰাণ হেৰুওৱাসকলৰ বাবে অতিশয় মৰ্মাহত হৈছো। তেওঁলোকৰ পৰিয়ালবর্গলৈ সমবেদনা জনাইছো। আহতসকলৰ দ্ৰুত আৰোগ্যৰ বাবে প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনাইছো: প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী @narendramodi

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2022

