Canada – Minister Mendicino to speak about how Budget 2022 will create good jobs, clean air and a strong economy in Simcoe County

Member of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, for a tour of the Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre in Barrie.

Following the tour, Minister Mendicino will be speaking about how Budget 2022 will lead to good jobs, clean air and a strong economy in Simcoe County.

Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time

11:30 a.m. EDT

Location

Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre

Floor N1 (N111 – Environmental Lab)

Georgian College

Ring Road

Barrie, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Providing vaccination proof is mandatory. Wearing a mask is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Media are expected to follow the host site’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Please review what to expect on Georgian College campuses.