Canada – Media Advisory – Welland, Ontario

Members of the media are invited to join an important announcement regarding community water infrastructure.

Welland, Ontario, April 13, 2022—Members of the media are invited to join an important announcement regarding community water infrastructure with Jennifer O’Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre; Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines; the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure; Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West; and His Worship Frank Campion, Mayor of the City of Welland.

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT

Location:

Welland Civic Square/Welland City Hall

60 East Main Street

Welland, Ontario, L3B 3X4

Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Government of Ontario’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernmentofOntarioAnnouncements/home

Jean-Sébastien Comeau

Press Secretary and Communications Advisor

Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

343-574-8116

Jean-Sebastien.Comeau@iga-aig.gc.ca

Hayley Cooper

Director of Communications

Office of the Honourable Kinga Surma

Ontario Minister of Infrastructure

437-233-3224

Hayley.Cooper@ontario.ca

Sofia Sousa-Dias

Communications Branch

Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure

437-991-3391

Sofia.Sousa-Dias@ontario.ca

Marc MacDonald

Corporate Communications Manager

Office of the CAO

Corporation of the City of Welland

905-735-1700 ext. 2337

Marc.MacDonald@welland.ca