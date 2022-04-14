Canada – Invitation to media – Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez to tour Longueuil

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, will tour Longueuil for his first official meeting with Mayor Catherine Fournier.

Montreal, Quebec – April 13, 2022 – One week after the presentation of the federal government’s Budget 2022, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, will tour Longueuil for his first official meeting with Mayor Catherine Fournier. Then, accompanied by Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne, the Minister will visit Exprolink where he and Julie Ethier, Executive Director of Développement économique de l’agglomération de Longueuil, will meet with the co-owners.

Minister Rodriguez will hold a media scrum during which he will take questions from journalists. Media representatives will also be able to follow the Minister during his visit to Exprolink for a photo opportunity.

Press Conference

Date: April 14, 2022

Time: 3:20 p.m. EDT

Location:

Exprolink

2170 Rue de la Province

Longueuil, Quebec

Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.