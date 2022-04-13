Celebrate National First Ladies Day on April 30

Who is your favorite First Lady and why?

The National First Ladies Day Commission (nfldc) announced that National First Ladies Day will be observed this year on Saturday, April 30. National First Ladies Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of April every year to honor all First Ladies of the United States. The National First Ladies Day Commission is made up of The Society of Presidential Descendants, National First Ladies’ Library, historians, and community builders to celebrate a day of service honoring all First Ladies.

This day commemorates the founding First Lady of the United States in conjunction with the inauguration of President George Washington on April 30, 1789. The last Saturday of April is a day to recognize the role first ladies have played in molding our nation. American citizens share love and reverence for First Ladies who valiantly and selflessly served their husbands while both serving their country and the American people.

This day is a day of community service honoring all First Ladies or a specific First Lady of the volunteer’s choosing. The Commission has the support of many presidential descendants and several experts on the American First Ladies.

Since 1789, a first lady or hostess has accompanied every president. Starting with Martha Washington, first ladies have helped set a tone in the highest office of the land. Even the country’s only bachelor president, James Buchannan, required someone to act as hostess. Harriet Lane, the president’s niece, stepped into the role of the first lady. She presented a well-ordered White House with tact and grace. Lane isn’t the only relative to serve in the role of the first lady. Several other presidents held office as widowers requiring someone to step into the role as a de facto first lady, too.

While they aren’t elected, many of them campaign alongside their spouse. Others have served as elected or appointed officials in many different capacities. In addition to serving as the hostess of the White House, the first lady is elected or appointed to ceremonial roles, such as honorary president of the Girl Scouts or the Committee for the Preservation of the White House. First ladies are educated, activists, advocates and nurturers.

Tradition of Service

While nearly every first lady since Martha Washington has been dedicated to a charitable cause, Lady Bird Johnson made it a formal platform. Since then, the country has come to expect the next first lady to continue the tradition of service to the nation.

First Ladies and Spring Traditions

Spring is a time of celebration and tradition led by first ladies over the years. Since the first cherry blossom planting in 1912 by First Lady Helen Herron Taft, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place in spring when the blossoms are in full bloom, has become a major event, drawing tourists and locals alike to Washington DC, and communities around the nation. First ladies have supported the cherry blossom celebrations and typically serve as Honorary Chairs of the festival.

How to Observe #FirstLadiesDay

Join the conversation on National First Ladies Day. Schools and communities are encouraged to celebrate the day with events and programs. Participants can, learn more about the women who’ve set tradition, supported the president, and become role models for many by reading memoirs, touring museums, or watching documentaries about the first ladies. Have you met a first lady or two? Share your experiences or how you think the first lady role will change over time. For more facts read 7 Fascinating First Lady Facts to learn more.

Participants can also:

Promote – Spread the word about First Ladies Day through social media, educational events, local media, or sharing across your networks. Use #FirstLadiesDay when you do.

Support – Organize a National First Ladies Day activity in your school, organization, or community, or donate to a Civic Education organization.

Volunteer – Celebrate the First Ladies by participating in a service project in your area.

The day is an occasion to showcase service in action. Highlight the community service opportunities in communities and demonstrate the results of community service projects. Show service in action in communities, local governments, schools, and organizations. Celebrate National First Ladies Day by using #FirstLadiesDay on social media.

Media Contact:

Massee McKinley, Vice-President & Chief of Staff, Society of Presidential Descendants

natlfirstladiesday@gmail.com

https://societyofpresidentialdescendants.org/

The National First Ladies Day Commission is made up of The Society of Presidential Descendants, National First Ladies’ Library, historians, and community builders to celebrate a day of service honoring all First Ladies of the United States. The Society of Presidential Descendants are individuals with a direct lineage to Presidents of the United States. The National First Ladies Library is the foremost repository of scholarly research and information and a leader in education about the First Ladies of the USA. We work collaboratively to recognize the vast contributions of the First Ladies of the United States.