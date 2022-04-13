Kensington Financial Associates Launches Premium Financing Platform

Kensington Financial Associates announces the launch of a new Premium Financing division to complement its already established lending platform of Whole Life Insurance policy cash value lending.

A great achievement to be able to offer Premium Financing within the repertoire of services available to their clientele. Kensington Financial Associates was founded on the principle that properly managed cash value funding provides exceptional financial opportunities to clients.

As Kensington Financial Associates Founder and CEO Teddy Heichman put it, “Understanding our clients’ needs, supporting their financial well-being, and ensuring their satisfaction has always been our number one priority. I am proud to announce that Kensington Financial Associates has officially been integrated into the Premium Financing platform of the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America! It is truly an honor for Kensington to work so closely with such an industry leader. Stemming from our long-term working relationship with Guardian, Kensington’s incorporation into this platform allows us to further assist policyholders across the country by taking advantage of the current low-rate environment and facilitating the purchase of quality life insurance with minimum out-of-pocket expenses.”

Since its inception, Kensington Financial Associates has striven to become a leader in the cash value lending space. By bolstering unique business practices with proprietary technology, they designed unique lending solutions including Direct-to-Business and Zero Out-Of-Pocket Loans. Additionally, they create value for agents by providing complimentary portfolio reviews and policy analysis to prevent lapses in coverage. They plan to leverage the same experience to achieve a leading position in the Premium Financing space as well.

Kensington is proud to be classified as an approved lender on the official platforms of some of the largest life insurance companies in the country. The implementation of their unique lending program with Whole Life Insurance Policies administered by highly rated life insurance companies allows their clients to access benefits such as:

● Preservation of Liquidity and Cash Flow

● Positive Arbitrage between Loan Rate and Cash Value Growth Rate

● Substantial Death Benefit NOT Subject to Estate Taxes

● Ability to capitalize on low interest rates and minimize already reduced expenses

By putting their clients first and helping them make informed and responsible decisions with their funds, they have successfully built an existing platform to be one of the leading third-party cash-value lending platforms in the market today. Their cutting-edge financial technology and infrastructure put them in a strong position in the industry. And their highly experienced team delivers outstanding customers satisfaction with a White Glove experience one client at a time.

Kensington Financial Associates is a progressive lending platform providing cash value loans and Premium Financing services.

