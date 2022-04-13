Blog Posts Detailing Freebies and Discounts Launch on SaveMyPenny.com

SaveMyPenny.com is a site that helps customers get the best deals on products they want and need. The launch of their blog provides insight into freebies and discounts readers can benefit from.

Some of the first posts on the SaveMyPenny.com blog detail useful financial topics such as:

15 ways to get free samples by mail

Ways to slash your expenses as a college student

155 stores offering discounts and deals to first responders and health care workers

“Several factors determine if a customer is eligible for a discount, and it’s essential to read its requirements and understand the fine print. If you come across any deals or have any feedback, please let us know,” says the company of its services.

All deals on the SaveMyPenny site are rated and reviewed by the professionals on their team.

Beyond financial advice, the SaveMyPenny.com blog is broken down into several categories. Readers can find blog posts about fashion, food, buyers guides, health, home, news, trends and savvy shopping. The wide range of blog topics provides customers with information about smart ways to spend their money and get the most out of products in their everyday lives. Blog posts range from how-to guides on ways to save money to the best jewelry brands in the world or how to light a showroom for the best results.

Once readers are on SaveMyPenny.com’s blog, they can navigate between posts in a few different ways. The main blog page provides a category list on the right-hand side of the screen, allowing readers to select the general topic they are most interested in.

Alternatively, from the blog post they are reading, they can scroll to the bottom of the page and use the “Next Post” or “Previous Post” buttons to toggle between articles. Using the toggle between posts feature brings up the blog posts in the chronological order they were posted, rather than by category.

Stephen John, CEO of SaveMyPenny.com, is the lead content writer for the company and has been in this role since 2014. He has an MBA and works hard to ensure even complex financial topics are easy for readers to understand. His work on the company’s blog posts is just one of many ways he’s contributing to the brand’s growth and connecting readers to exciting deals.

After checking out the blog posts, readers can find deals on the main SaveMyPenny.com site. Coupons are listed for a wide range of stores and services, along with a search bar for checking and looking up coupon codes.

In addition to the blog, SaveMyPenny.com offers information on deals and discounts via its Facebook page and weekly newsletter. To access these details, readers simply need to subscribe. Subscribing also ensures readers will never miss a blog post or relevant deal on products or services they’re interested in.