Canada – Minister Khera highlights Government of Canada Budget 2022 investments in affordable housing

The Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, will be in Corner Brook to highlight Budget 2022 funding for the housing sector that will make housing more affordable for all Canadians.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.



Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local. Date:

Wednesday, April 13, 2022



Time: 1:45 p.m. NDT



Place: Corner Brook, NL

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Instructions:

Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the visit.

Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

