Canada – Minister Hajdu to highlight Indigenous housing investments in Budget 2022

Edmonton, Alberta — Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services will participate in a media availability to highlight Budget 2022 Indigenous housing investments.
Date: April 13, 2022
Time: 10:15 a.m. (MDT)
Where: oskayak kotawân HUB housing site, corner of 25 Street NW and 65 avenue NW, Enoch First Nation
Alison Murphy
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Indigenous Services
Alison.Murphy@sac-isc.gc.ca