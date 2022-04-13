Canada – Minister Hajdu to highlight Indigenous housing investments in Budget 2022

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services will participate in a media availability to highlight Budget 2022 Indigenous housing investments.

Edmonton, Alberta — Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services will participate in a media availability to highlight Budget 2022 Indigenous housing investments.

Date: April 13, 2022

Time: 10:15 a.m. (MDT)

Where: oskayak kotawân HUB housing site, corner of 25 Street NW and 65 avenue NW, Enoch First Nation

Alison Murphy

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Alison.Murphy@sac-isc.gc.ca