Canada – Minister Blair to Visit Whitehorse

April 12, 2022
Minister Blair and Minister Mostyn to hold a media availability
Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services for Yukon, and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, for a media availability to talk about the importance of intergovernmental coordination in emergency preparedness and response.
Following the media availability, Ministers Blair and Mostyn, and MP Hanley will take questions from the media.
Date
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Time
11:45 a.m. YST
Location
Yukon Legislative Assembly
2071 Second Avenue
Whitehorse, Yukon
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.
Media who wish to participate by phone can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the news conference. Teleconference participants will be able to ask questions.
Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-546-3377
Access Code: 876352
Minister Blair and Dr. Brendan Hanley, MP for Yukon to tour National Housing Strategy site
Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, as they tour Normandy Manor, a National Housing Strategy site. They will also speak about Budget 2022 and the significant investments that will build more homes and make housing more affordable.
Date
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Time
1:40 p.m. YST
Location
Normandy Manor
468 Range Road
Whitehorse, Yukon
Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.
Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: COVID-19 information | Government of Yukon, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.
Annie Cullinan
Press Secretary
Office of the President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness
annie.cullinan@qpc-cpr.gc.ca