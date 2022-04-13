Canada – Minister Fortier to highlight Budget 2022 affordable housing investments in Brampton

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, along Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton-North, will make an announcement about new and important measures that support access to affordable housing for Canadians in Budget 2022.

April 12, 2022 – Brampton, Ontario – Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Minister Fortier, and MP Sahota will be available for questions after brief remarks.

Please RSVP prior to the event by sending an email to Isabella.brisson@tbs-sct.gc.ca.

Date

April 13, 2022



Time (local time)

2:00 PM EST



Location

Brampton Bramalea Christian Fellowship Residences

11655 Bramalea Rd, Brampton, ON L6R

Contacts (media)

Isabella Brisson

Acting Director of Communications and Press Secretary

Office of the President of the Treasury Board

579-337-5723

Media Relations

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Telephone: 613-369-9400

Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728)

Teletypewriter (TTY): 613-369-9371

Email: media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

