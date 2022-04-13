2022 Direct Sales Insights Survey Shows Virtual Selling Is the New Normal

83% of Direct Sales Consultants Plan to Stay in Their Current Company for Years to Come

SAN DIEGO – April 11, 2022 – PRLog — Modern Direct Seller released results from its 2022 Direct Sales Insights Survey today. The Direct Sales Insights annual survey is the first of its kind to survey independent sales consultants to gather trends and get a pulse of the direct selling industry through the consultant point of view.

The Direct Sales Insights Survey included over 300 independent consultants from over 90 companies. The data was collected in 2021 as many direct sellers reflected on the growth of their online direct sales business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was developed by Becky Launder, the Co-founder and CEO of Modern Direct Seller and DirectFlo.

“The need to identify shifts in the industry, market trends and how technology is shaping the direct sales sector directly from the consultants point-of-view is why we started the Direct Sales Insights Survey.”

83% of sellers aren’t going anywhere and plan to stay with their current company for 3 or more years. Over 43% report wanting to leave their jobs to be full time in their direct sales business.

91% of Modern Direct Sellers are college educated. The great resignation has seen millions of college educated women leave unfulfilling careers for the flexibility of a direct sales business.

Post-pandemic business growth will continue to thrive for direct sellers who adapt and innovate. The popularity of digital platforms has disrupted traditional distribution channels, increased reach of social networks, and changed the way people interact. Modern direct sales consultants have embraced virtual selling and spend an average of 81% of their time selling online and hosting virtual events. 41% of sellers report hosting 4 or more virtual events a month.

For the first time, Instagram cracked into the top 3 as a favorite channel for new customer acquisition. Over 68% of consultants report they use Instagram for promotion, second only to Facebook which is still the #1 channel for direct sellers. Embracing Instagram specific content will be a key to success for 2022.

Opportunities Discovered for Direct Sales Companies

“With a nationwide shortage of qualified talent looking for opportunities, direct sales companies will start to feel the pinch of the “great resignation” if friction is not addressed. Preventative measures around technology and training will ensure that you keep your rockstar sales leaders happy and building,” says Becky Launder.

There are opportunities for direct sales companies to empower their sales teams through technology. “Modern direct sellers are sick of friction and that friction is stalling sales growth. Where is it? Friction is everywhere and the companies that target strategic friction improvement will be the ones that will see an explosive 2022,” says Becky Launder.

Visit https://directflo.com/ dsi-report to access the full 13-page PDF report at no charge.