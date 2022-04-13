Munger Construction Honored in Varco Pruden Hall of Fame Competition With Automotive Category Award

Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. has been named to Varco Pruden’s 2022 Hall of Fame for its Premier Subaru project, rated Best in the Automotive Category.

By: Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc.

BRANFORD, Conn. – April 11, 2022 – PRLog — Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. has been named to Varco Pruden’s 2022 Hall of Fame for its Premier Subaru project, rated Best in the Automotive Category.

The highly competitive Hall of Fame Awards are presented annually to the independent authorized VP Builders whose work reflects innovation and excellence using Varco Pruden building systems by creating exceptional architectural appearance, efficient design, and effective end use. “The Hall of Fame is proof positive that our builders continue to challenge the boundaries by seeking new and innovative ways to prove that Metal Building Systems are the system of choice,” said Ryan Hill, Varco Pruden president.

A VP pre-engineered steel building designed by John A. Matthews Architects provides Premier Subaru, a Middlebury, CT state-of-the- art auto dealership, with a new 33,0000 SF facility, which includes an 8-car showroom with a coffee bar, fireplace, and an antique Subaru car display. The 30-bay service area includes 18 drive-thru service lanes, three express service lifts, and two computer alignment stations. Customers enjoy a 50-seat waiting area that allows them to view the work performed on their vehicles through a glass partition. This dealership marks the third major project Munger has completed with Premier Auto Group.

“We are very proud to be recognized by Varco Pruden Buildings as a 2022 Hall of Fame award winner,” said David DeMaio, Munger president. “These projects highlight the advanced architectural vision, engineering expertise and technical construction capability of the Munger team.”

About Premier Auto Group

Premier Auto Group allows customers to choose from the largest selection of Kia and Subaru models in the state of Connecticut. Premier prides themselves on having a large inventory and providing exceptional customer service that has resulted in customers traveling across the Northeast and beyond to purchase their new and pre-owned vehicles. www.buyatpremier.com/

About Varco Pruden Buildings

Varco Pruden Buildings, a division of BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc., is one of the nation’s largest building-solutions companies with a network of over 1,000 builders across the United States and Canada. Through advanced engineering and proprietary building products, VP provides innovative steel building solutions for low-rise commercial and industrial applications – including offices, warehouses, schools, manufacturing and retail projects. www.varcopruden.com.

About Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc.

Since 1968, Munger delivers an experience that exceeds commercial clients’ expectations by providing value engineered solutions that integrate optimal technology and products from leading suppliers. A high value-to-cost ratio on each project empowers buyers to achieve their business goals, follow their principles, and connect with their communities. Integrating architecture, engineering, and design-build practices with solid core values and a highly effective Proven Process builds lifetime relationships with clients, employees, partners, and our local community. www.mungerconstruction.com

Liz Tullo, Marketing Manager: 203-483-3645. ltullo@mungerconstruction.com.