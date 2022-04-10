Canada – Minister Hutchings to highlight Budget 2022 commitments that will benefit residents of Prince Edward Island

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will visit Prince Edward Island to share news about Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable.

April 8, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario

Together with Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Minister Hutchings will highlight Budget 2022 commitments on clean air and a strong economy.

Date: Monday, April 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Atlantic Time)

Location:

Charging facility at Esso gas station

141 Abegweit Boulevard

Borden-Carleton, Prince Edward Island

Notes for media

Members of the media will be able to participate on site or via teleconference.

Participation on site

Members of the media wanting to take part in person are asked to confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca.

Participation via teleconference

Members of the media wanting to take part via teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

Luka Vujic

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development

343-571-9582

Luka.Vujic@ised-isde.gc.ca

Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

media@ised-isde.gc.ca