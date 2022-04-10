Canada – Minister Hutchings to highlight Budget 2022 commitments that will benefit residents of Prince Edward Island

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will visit Prince Edward Island to share news about Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable.
April 8, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario
The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will visit Prince Edward Island to share news about Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable. Together with Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Minister Hutchings will highlight Budget 2022 commitments on clean air and a strong economy.
Date: Monday, April 11, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. (Atlantic Time)
Location:
Charging facility at Esso gas station
141 Abegweit Boulevard
Borden-Carleton, Prince Edward Island
Notes for media
Members of the media will be able to participate on site or via teleconference.
Participation on site
Members of the media wanting to take part in person are asked to confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca.
Participation via teleconference
Members of the media wanting to take part via teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
Luka Vujic
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development
343-571-9582
Luka.Vujic@ised-isde.gc.ca
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
media@ised-isde.gc.ca