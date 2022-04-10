Canada – Death of an inmate from Atlantic Institution

On April 8, 2022, Dany Bernatchez, an inmate from Atlantic Institution, died while in our custody.

April 9, 2022 – Renous, New Brunswick – Correctional Service Canada

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 13 years and one month since January 19, 2017 for pointing a firearm, disguise with intent, robbery, uttering threats to cause death/harm, assault causing bodily harm, riot, hostage taking, prison breach with violence, break enter and commit, possession of a schedule II substance, prohibited weapon in vehicle, discharge of restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, intimidation of a justice system participant/journalist, failure to comply with probation order, mischief in relation to other property, conspire to commit indictable offence.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Kevin Daigle

A/Assistant Warden, Management Services

Atlantic Institution

(506) 624-8395