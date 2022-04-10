Canada – Minister Anita Anand to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, will make an announcement regarding electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Ontario, on behalf of Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.
Brampton – The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, will make an announcement regarding electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Ontario, on behalf of Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.
A media availability will follow.
Date: 04/11/2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. [EDT]
Location: 10 Peel Centre Drive, Brampton
Region of Peel – Brampton Head office
Note: The event will take place outside. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
