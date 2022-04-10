Canada – Media Advisory – Richmond, British Columbia

Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement.

Richmond, British Columbia, April 8, 2022—Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement in the presence of:

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and MP for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

The Honourable Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs

Wilson Miao, MP for Richmond Centre

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre

His Worship Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of Richmond

Parm Bains, MP for Steveston—Richmond East

Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston

Date:

Monday, April 11, 2022

Time:

11:30 a.m. PDT

Place:

Minoru Park in Richmond

Journalists wishing to attend virtually can dial in by calling 1-888-892-3255 and use passcode 703691. Journalists can attend in person at Minoru Park in Richmond, located on Granville Avenue at Minoru Boulevard. To access, turn off Granville Avenue onto Minoru Gate, then immediately turn right into the parking lot. Event location will be at the far end of the lot.

Media who prefer to call in are requested to dial in 20 minutes prior to the announcement. Media are asked to have the participant pass code ready when they dial in to save time. Failure to do this may mean a delay in you or others joining the call.

Jean-Sébastien Comeau

Press Secretary and Communications Advisor

Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

343-574-8116

Jean-Sebastien.Comeau@iga-aig.gc.ca