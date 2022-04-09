Canada – Minister Joly to visit Indonesia and Vietnam to reinforce bilateral relations and expand partnerships in Indo-Pacific

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will be travelling to Indonesia and Vietnam from April 9 to 14.

April 9, 2022 – Brussels, Belgium – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will be travelling to Indonesia and Vietnam from April 9 to 14. While visiting these two strategic partners, she will expand partnerships and reiterate Canada’s commitment to engagement with nations throughout the region as part of the forthcoming Canadian Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Beyond our Pacific coastline and geographic proximity, Canada and the Indo-pacific region have shared histories, cultures and significant people-to-people ties. Today and in the coming years, the prosperity, security and well-being of Canadians will be increasingly linked to economic, social and political developments of the Indo-Pacific region. Canada is committed to deepening our diplomatic, security trade and economic engagement in the region to ensure we are seizing opportunities for Canadians and advancing shared priorities.

She will also engage in discussions on pressing global challenges, including the need for a diplomatic solution on the unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and the efforts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to address the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. Throughout her trip, Minister Joly will stress Canada’s commitment to pursuing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, Minister Joly will meet with government officials, including Retno Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, to highlight Canada’s 70th anniversary of bilateral relations with Indonesia, a strategic global partner. She will also meet with stakeholders on policy and regional security in the Indo-Pacific and with feminist leaders supporting gender equality and women’s empowerment in Indonesia. In meetings with ASEAN officials, she will reaffirm Canada’s commitment to the association, particularly to its central role in bringing peace, security and prosperity in Southeast Asia.

In Hanoi, Vietnam, Minister Joly will meet with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Bùi Thanh Sơn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Industry and Trade to underscore Canada and Vietnam’s long-standing bilateral ties in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. She will also visit the province of Thái Nguyên to meet with ethnic minority women and learn more about how Canada’s development assistance is helping to strengthen women-led businesses in the context of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Canada has been a strong, reliable and effective partner of Indonesia, Vietnam and ASEAN, and our celebration of several decades of cooperation is an excellent opportunity to reflect on our experiences and achievements. I look forward to visiting Indonesia and Vietnam to gain a better understanding of the region, to expand partnerships and to contribute successfully to a more secure, resilient, inclusive and sustainable Indo-Pacific for the benefit of all people.”

– Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs