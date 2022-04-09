Canada – Minister Wilkinson, Premier Silver and Minister Streicker to Make a Clean Energy Announcement 

Apr 9, 2022 | International

OTTAWA — The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; the Honourable Sandy Silver, Premier of Yukon; the Honourable John Streicker, Minister responsible for the Yukon Development Corporation and the Yukon Energy Corporation; and Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon will make a clean energy announcement in Whitehorse, Yukon. Media availability will follow.

OTTAWA — The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; the Honourable Sandy Silver, Premier of Yukon; the Honourable John Streicker, Minister responsible for the Yukon Development Corporation and the Yukon Energy Corporation; and Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon will make a clean energy announcement in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Media availability will follow.

Date:         Monday, April 11, 2022

Time:         9 a.m. PDT

Location:  Government of Yukon 

                  Main Administration Building Foyer

                  2071 Second Avenue

                  Whitehorse, YT

                  Y1A 1B2