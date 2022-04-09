Canada – Minister Sajjan to highlight the Government of Canada’s commitment to a clean economy

Kelowna, British Columbia, April 8, 2022 – The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), on behalf of the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance will provide details on how Budget 2022 will help Canadians and Canadian businesses benefit from the global transition to a clean economy.

Following remarks, Minister Sajjan will engage in a question and answer session.

Event:

Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks on Budget 2022’s investments in a clean economy.

Date:

Monday, April 11th, 2022

Time:

11:00 am PT

Location:

Kelowna Innovation Centre

460 Doyle Avenue

Kelowna, British Columbia

V1Y 0C2

IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days.