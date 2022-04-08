USA Track & Field Foundation and Healthy Kids Running Series Announce Partnership

Healthy Kids Running Series is excited to announce a partnership with the USA Track & Field Foundation for the new Run For All initiative. Run For All will bring the tried and true programming into underserved communities in urban areas, the Foundation is generously providing registration for 200 inner city youth to participate in the fun and inclusive event series. This Series will focus on connecting participants in the area to nutritional information, local health resources and building community connection through active play, while removing traditional barriers to access like cost, transportation, and equipment.

Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) continues to advocate for children’s health and a “Get Up and Go” lifestyle by launching bi-annual five-week programs in 41 states across the U.S. for children ages 2 to 14. Beginning in March through May, children will participate in age-appropriate races and gain exposure to various avenues for maintaining overall health.

“HKRS are thrilled to be partnering with USATF Foundation. The mutual goal is to be able to provide programming for all runners,” says Tamara Conan, Vice President of Healthy Kids Running Series. “It’s a safe, healthy environment for kids to become interested in running and realize how fun being active really can be,” says Conan. “Healthy Kids is designed for children who have no background in running whatsoever. A child that has never run before or has no experience in racing, come and try this for the first time and fall in love with it. That’s the best part about it.”

“The Foundation is always looking for ways to support youth athletes and provide them opportunities to compete. USATF looks forward to being a part of this program and the access it will provide,” exclaimed USATF Foundation CEO Tom Jackovic. USATF Foundation’s mission is to support the development of emerging elite athletes, while fostering integration within the broader track & field community. To facilitate the physical, educational, social and character development of youth track & field athletes and to help prepare them to mature and succeed in adult life. To learn more about the USATF Foundation visit, https://www.usatffoundation.org/.

Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300+ communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead active healthy lifestyles. Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.

To register for a Series, visit Healthy Kids Running Series today. Every full Series participant will receive a T-Shirt and Medal. Registration for the five-week series is now open.

