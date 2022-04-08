Lifewit Shares a Storage Guide to Support North Americans with Stress Reduction

A cluttered home is a common source of stress for many people. A survey from the Huffington Post noted that concern about their home not being clean or organized enough is the 5th most common stress trigger for Americans. 47% of those surveyed reported that this stressed them out in the past month.

There are many clutter hotspots in one’s home and they have the potential to accumulate clutter and cause stress. The closet is one of them that can be dealt with.

There are ideas for closet storage below that can help families alleviate pressure.

1. For Creating more space — 90L Foldable Storage Bags

According to healthline，these bags are a great solution to “too many clothes” or “not enough space.”

The organizer comes in two variations: a 3-piece set and a 6-piece set. Measuring in at 60 x 43 x 35 cm, one single storage bag can contain 1 king size comforter, or 6 blankets, or 35 pieces of clothes. People can fill them up with off-season clothes and move them to make way for spring and summer clothes.

Via the see-through window in the front, users can quickly see what is placed inside. Plus, the deep storage bags are made from non-woven fabric which promotes ventilation and protect items from moisture and dust.

2. For improving neatness and aesthetics—Decorative Clothes Storage Bins

Featuring 3 color & 2 size options (3 in a pack), the storage container can adapt to most cabinet sizes and match most home decorations and styles.

These open storage boxes are great for placing under the hanging area to improve the utilization of garment closets. They can also be used to sort books, toys, shoes, towels, blankets, office supplies, DVDs and gifts to keep your home tidy and nice.

In addition, Lifewit has given these cubes reinforced handles that make it easy to transport each one to and from.

3. For making use of dead space in closet—3/5/6-Shelf Hanging Organizer

Hanging closet organizers are an easy, budget-friendly way to add extra storage to small closets.

Lifewit inspires their customers to create a home that truly reflects who they are. They has equipped the product with a convenient hanging design that allows customers to place it on any rod or mesh rack according to their preference.

To provide great accessibility and visibility to contents of closets, this sturdy clothing organizer is designed with open shelves. As a result, people can focus their energy and efforts on more important things rather than stressing over finding the right outfit.

4. For upgrading lingerie drawers—— 4/6 PCS Drawer Underwear Organizer

For those struggling to find panties or bras in a messy drawer or closet in a rush to get ready, Lifewit has created the Lingerie Drawer Organizer, which is ideal for storing underwear，socks, scarves and other personal items.

The closet organizer set comes with a 6-cell underwear/panties bin, a 7-cell bra bin, a 24-cell sock bin, a 8-cell scarf bin, and 2 extra compartments for other items.

It massively improve the utilisation of drawer space, user can easily fine what they want by using closet drawer dividers, saves much time on picking items.

