Best Legal Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 26th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best legal websites in the world as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including legal websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for legal websites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2022.

“The legal industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development and companies can benefit from the independent evaluation of their online efforts,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Not surprisingly, legal websites are not known for taking risks – it’s the way their industry is. They score well in terms of ease of use, design and content, but past judges have noted they would like to see more use of technology and innovation.”

Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the legal category is judged against other legal entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.

All legal entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.

Winners of a WebAward in the legal category will also receive:

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Legal Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges. Recent winners of the Best Legal Web site include:

2021 – Scorpion for THE MCCLELLAN LAW FIRM

2020 – Zola Media for Surprenant & Beneski

2019 – Zola Creative Media, LLC for Disability Law Group

2018 – Duo Consulting for Much Shelist, P.C.

2017 – Goodwin for Goodwin Website

2016 – Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP for www.msk.com

2015 – Firmseek, Inc. for Weinberg Wheeler Website Design and Development Project

2014 – Postali LLC for Staver Law Group

2013 – Shine Lawyers for Shine Lawyers Website

2012 – Scorpion Design, Inc for Crary Buchanan Website

2011 – Clark/Nikdel/Powell for Peterson & Myers Website

2010 – WilmerHale for WilmerHale Careers

2009 – Thomson-FindLaw for Law Offices of Lisa L. Maki

2008 – The Attorney Store for GETLEGAL.COM

2007 – carbonhouse, inc. for Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, PLLC

2006 – Thomson-FindLaw for Yanowitch Law, P.A.

2005 – Frost Brown Todd LLC for Frost Brown Todd LLC Attorneys at Law

2004 – Saturno Design LLC for Pierce Atwood – Attorneys at Law

2003 – Pepper Hamilton LLP for www.pepperlaw.com

2002 – Lane Powell Spears Lubersky LLP for Lanepowell.com

Legal Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Legal Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.

About the WebAwards

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.