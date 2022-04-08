Hong Kong – SFH meets with Mainland epidemic prevention and control experts (with photo/video)

SFH meets with Mainland epidemic prevention and control experts (with photo/video) **********************************************************************************



The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, had a meeting with the Mainland epidemic prevention and control experts led by the Director of the National Institute for Communicable Disease Control and Prevention of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Mr Kan Biao, at the Central Government Offices today (April 8). Professor Chan introduced Hong Kong’s anti-epidemic work in tackling the fifth wave of the epidemic. The two sides also exchanged views on the epidemic situation in Hong Kong.





The Permanent Secretary for Food and Health (Health), Mr Thomas Chan; the Director of Health, Dr Ronald Lam; and a number of officials from the Food and Health Bureau, the Department of Health and the Hospital Authority also attended the meeting.





“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Mr Kan Biao for leading the expert delegation to Hong Kong to offer guidance on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government’s anti-epidemic work. The rich experience of the experts in fighting the epidemic will be instrumental to our work in tackling the current stage of the epidemic,” Professor Chan said.





“During the fifth wave of the epidemic, the number of confirmed cases had risen drastically within a short period of time. Although the epidemic has been contained for now, we will not let down our guard. The HKSAR Government will continue to focus on reducing deaths, severe cases and infections; addressing infection risks in key groups of people, premises and organisations; and according priority to the elderly as its current-stage target. To achieve this target, the HKSAR Government has enhanced the treatment capability of public hospitals to rapidly admit COVID-19 patients, and prioritise resources to treat them. At the same time, we triage patients and provide treatment to them according to individual patients’ condition, in particular in handling elderly patients.





“The HKSAR Government will continue to adopt the measures of ‘preventing the importation of cases and the spreading of the virus in the community’. At the same time, we will also prepare action plans in response to the possible emergence of a sixth wave of epidemic.”





Professor Chan also took this opportunity to express gratitude to a number of Mainland experts who left Hong Kong this morning, including the Chinese medicine (CM) expert group led by the leader of the Mainland CM expert group of the Central Authorities, Mr Tong Xiaolin, and a number of experts led by the Head of the National Health Commission’s COVID-19 leading task force, Professor Liang Wannian.





“The Mainland experts offered us invaluable recommendations and guidance on the use of Chinese medicine against the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as epidemiological investigations and analysis work. The HKSAR Government will continue the fight against the epidemic by learning from the experts, with a view to achieving the goals of reducing deaths, serious illnesses and infections, and safeguarding the lives and health of citizens,” Professor Chan said.