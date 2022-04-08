Keller Williams on the Water Named to Real Trends 500

On March 25, 2022, RealTrends released its 2022 RealTrends 500, an independently verified compilation of the nation’s leading residential real estate companies. RealTrends, the trusted source for news and research about the real estate brokerage industry, has been ranking brokerages for more than 34 years and is the most-trusted brokerage ranking report in the industry.

Over 1,700 firms qualified for this year’s RealTrends 500. According to a research report produced by RealTrends, the 500 largest residential real estate brokerage firms in the nation closed over 5.7 million residential sales transactions in 2021, an increase of 1.8 million sales transactions from 2020. These transactions were valued at over $2.7 trillion and represented over one-third of all new and resale transactions completed by brokers during the year, yet the RealTrends 500 represented less than 0.5 percent of all brokerage firms.

Included in the RealTrends 500 is Keller Williams on the Water, headquartered in Sarasota, FL. Keller Williams on the Water ranked number 407 in the RealTrends 500 with 2694 residential transaction sides closed last year.

This year’s survey represents the most comprehensive collection of data assembled on the leaders of the residential brokerage industry. Numbers are documented by outside accounting firms and/or MLS reports.

It took 2,247 transactions to be included in this year’s RealTrends 500, and in 2020 there were 347 firms recording over $1 billion in residential sales, up from 301 firms accomplishing this in 2019. Keller Williams on the Water was also included in this exclusive list of Billion Dollar Firms.

To view the rankings, go to https://www.realtrends.com/real-trends-500/.

About RealTrends: RealTrends has been The Trusted Source for news, analysis and information about the residential real estate industry since 1987. Acquired by HW Media LLC in 2020, we remain a privately-held publishing, communications, and events company in Castle Rock, Colorado. Residential real estate leaders find timely and trusted information and analysis through our yearly event—Gathering of Eagles—our newsletters and daily news published on www.RealTrends.com.