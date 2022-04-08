Mariah Bailey is an Official Candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 12

Mariah Bailey invites the Citizen’s of Sevier County to join her in uniting to bring the power of “We the people” to the state capital. As a true Constitutional Conservative Mariah promises to stand in opposition to any legislation that is not rooted in a foundation of preserving the rights of the people first.

Mariah has made a commitment to work tirelessly to change the direction that Sevier County Schools is on. Currently the “Ready Graduate” percentage in Sevier County is 37.8%. This percentage reflects the percentage of students that are ready for college or careers after high school.

Mariah has also promised to put a plan together that would be strategically designed specifically for creating local partnerships with builders to assist in creating affordable housing for Sevier County residents a her top priority.