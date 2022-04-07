Live Webinar by Pronix Inc: “Automate App Deployments Using Azure Kubernetes and DevOps” April 15, 2022

As customers address larger, more sophisticated forms of cloud adoption, their journey to the cloud becomes more complex.

This webinar series combines technical and non-technical considerations required to automate apps using Kubernetes and devops.

Best practices will be discussed in order to help accelerate the journey into Kubernetes and devops frameworks.

Live Webinar by Pronix Inc – Automate App Deployments Using Azure Kubernetes and DevOps Webinar

Pronix certified professionals will help companies better understand many topics in this live webinar:

Agenda:

Introduction to the modern application platform

Quick Overview about Kubernetes

Quick Introduction to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

End-to-End CI/CD for Kubernetes on Azure

Demo

Create Azure DevOps project with a sample web app

Configure Azure Release Pipelines to deploy DB and docker image to AKS

Run the build and release pipelines and examine the web app

Navigate to Kubernetes web dashboard for Kubernetes clusters

This webinar is only for:

IT Managers, Software Developers, DevOps and Cloud Inftrastructure Support.

About Pronix

Pronix is an IT solutions firm based in US that provides Digital Transformation Consulting, Product Engineering, Application Management, IT Infrastructure Management, Cloud Services, QA & DevOps, Big Data Analytics, IT Consulting & Staffing, And Business Process Outsourcing and Tech Support.

Hire the Right IT Strategies And The IT Specialists at Pronix Inc

Finding the right professional to fill short-term or long-term IT Specialists/Resources needs can be frustrating and time-consuming.

The Pronix IT Staffing Specialists in Detroit and New Jersey draw from an extensive database of skilled, proactively screened candidates to successfully place IT professionals in contract, contract-to-hire, permanent IT positions.

Pronix IT Staffing and Consulting Services leaves businesses and enterprises free to drive sales and provide a high level of service to their customers by outsourcing the recruiting and staffing of any vacant IT positions.

Hire the right IT talent for your organization with the help of this professional IT recruiting first – www.pronixinc.com