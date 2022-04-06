Pay-It-Forward Initiative Provides Families with Free Astrid Memberships During Autism Awareness Month, Delivering Hope, Resources and Support

LEHI, Utah – April 4, 2022 – PRLog — TACA and Astrid Partner to Help Improve the Lives of Children with Autism

Astrid’s Artificial-Intelligence- Guided Software Alongside TACA’s 22 Years of Serving Families

Pay-It-Forward Initiative Provides Families with Free Astrid Memberships During Autism Awareness Month, Delivering Hope, Resources and Support

Lehi, Utah, April 4, 2022 – The Autism Community in Action’s (TACA) decades-long quest to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism is taking another step forward with a newly formed partnership with Astrid, a powerful Artificial-Intelligence- driven software platform. Astrid enables parents and care teams to better understand their children’s needs, potential care strategies, and proven ways to take action that positively affects care.

“For 22 years, TACA’s focus has been to provide resources empowering parents to make informed decisions that will positively affect their children’s long-term health and quality of life. Astrid’s ability to deliver educational information and translate knowledge to action through personalized care plans aligns with our mission and we can’t think of a better time to kick off our partnership than Autism Action Month,” says Lisa Ackerman, TACA Executive Director.

Astrid’s technology was created by a parent affected by autism to help his family overcome the challenges of caregiving and fuel changes which improve the lives of individuals and families living with autism.

Astrid Helps Individuals with Autism Reach Goals Faster.

Astrid creates and continuously monitors an AI-powered personalized autism care plan, tailored to each child’s individual needs. Based on periodic assessments, Astrid makes actionable recommendations to guide families through care. Astrid’s revolutionary technology also grants access to a certified health coach to answer questions and help parents overcome the challenges of caregiving.

Pay It Forward Campaign Helping More Families Help Their Children.

“One in three families will experience financial hardship while covering the cost of autism care for their child,”says Jim Tafur, Astrid’s CEO and Co-Founder. “As the father of a son with autism I take this very personally – that’s why I developed Astrid in the first place. And that’s why wecreated a Pay It Forward program to help more families get the help they need, regardless of their financial resources. I am thrilled with our track record of success that started at my kitchen table and today extends around the globe. I want to make Astrid’s power available to more families who otherwise couldn’t afford its powerful benefits – even with its very reasonable cost.”

The Pay It Forward program offers two ways to provide free Astrid memberships to families in need: Buy One-Gift One and Donation-Match. The Buy One-Gift One offer enables families to purchase an Astrid membership for themselves and receive an additional free membership to either share with another family they know or have TACA donate to a family in need. The Donation-Match offer enables families to purchase memberships for donation and receive a 100% match of additional memberships for free donation. Donation-Match buyers may designate families receiving the memberships or have TACA donate them to families in need.

“We are thrilled to align with TACA and help families around the world as we head into Autism Awareness Month,” says Tom Gotuzzo, Astrid President and Co-Founder. “We’re hoping that helps spread the word about Pay It Forward and gets the power of Astrid into the hands of more families who need help providing care.”

Helping Parents and Care Teams Take Action.

Parents and Caregivers of individuals with autism can use Astrid to have a “dialog with autism” and learn the best ways to take action and achieve goals much faster. This new digital care software management platform turns any smartphone, tablet or computer into a care guidance and management tool. Caregivers enter observed behavior and Astrid uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and workflow automation to guide care teams through a simple measure, review, and improve the process. Care teams receive a greater understanding of symptoms and behaviors, objectively evaluate progress and receive precise personalized recommendations to take action and deliver better quality care – all easing the process of caregiving.

Astrid can help parents and caregivers:

Quickly understand where individuals need help

Identify co-morbid conditions which may be related to behaviors

Find the right resources (Doctors, Service Providers, Products)

Create, manage and track personalized care plans

Understand which interventions are most effective

Easily identify achievements to celebrate or new concerns to be addressed

Immediately communicate accurate information to care team members

About Autism

Autism is a disability which affects one in 44 children in America today, according to the CDC. It’s demonstrated by persistent deficits in social communication and social interactions and

restrictive, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests or activities. Autism prevalence has increased 241 percent since 2000. The annual cost of autism is estimated at $223 billion in 2020 and forecasted to grow to $589 billion by 2030, according to the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

About The Autism Community in Action (TACA)

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2000 with the mission to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif. with staff and volunteers working across the country, annually serving over 83,000 individuals affected by autism and adding 700 new families every month. TACA offers free educational meetings, webinars, parent mentor program, an online Hope and Help support group, two annual National Autism Conferences and a free 200-page Autism Journey Guide given to new families at events. TACA has a social media presence of over 373,000 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

For more information visit www.tacanow.org

About Astrid

Autism Technologies Inc. created Astrid. Astrid is revolutionizing Autism care by using artificial intelligence and workflow automation combined with proven, measurement- based-care process, to provide personalized care plans and recommendations on what you can do today to improve health and wellness of individuals living with Autism.

For more information visit www.astrid360.com

# # #

Contact:

John Cook

BlueStar Communications Group

John@bluestarcg.com