PRESIDENT OF INDIA REACHED THE NETHERLANDS YESTERDAY; ATTENDED NAMING CEREMONY OF A TULIP BREED ‘MAITRI’ AT KEUKENHOF TULIP PARK

In the evening of April 4, 2022, the President visited the Keukenhof Tulip Park in Amsterdam to attend the naming ceremony of a tulip breed where he was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, Mr. Wopke Hoekstra. The tulip breed was named as ‘Maitri’ to symbolize the special and enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands.









In his brief remarks on the occasion, the President said that today, a new flower would bloom for India-Netherlands relations. He thanked the Government of the Netherlands for that unique gesture and appreciated the efforts of the breeders of that beautiful new Tulip variant. He said that it would inspire us to work towards strengthening bonds of friendship and ties between people of India and the Netherlands.









This morning (April 5, 2022), the President was received by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam and accorded ceremonial welcome at the Dam Square. After the welcome and the wreath laying ceremony, the King and the Queen hosted a luncheon in honour of the President.









In the evening, King Willem and Queen Maxima will also host a banquet in honour of the President.









