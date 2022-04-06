Shri Dharmendra Pradhan releases a book “Birsa Munda – Janjatiya Nayak” in New Delhi





Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today released a book “Birsa Munda – Janjatiya Nayak” written by Prof. Alok Chakrawal, Vice Chancellor, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur. Minister of State for Education Smt. Annapurna Devi was also present on the occasion.









आज @Annapurna4BJP जी के साथ @ggv_smc के कुलपति प्रो.आलोक चक्रवाल जी के द्वारा लिखित पुस्तक “बिरसा मुण्डा—जनजातीय नायक” का विमोचन किया। यह किताब अमर क्रांतिकारी भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी के संघर्ष तथा स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में वनवासियों के योगदान को सामने लाने का एक व्यापक प्रयास है। pic.twitter.com/fqUJMEjFI2 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 5, 2022



Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that this book is a comprehensive attempt to bring to the fore the struggle of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the contribution of forest dwellers in the freedom movement. He appreciated Prof. Alok Chakrawal for making an effort to inscribe the story of the unsung heroes of freedom in the national memory on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Such efforts will inspire more people to bring out such stories, he added.





