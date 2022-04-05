Hong Kong – “Hong Kong: Through the Looking Glass” miniature exhibition opens in Singapore (with photos)

“Hong Kong: Through the Looking Glass” miniature exhibition opens in Singapore (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



“Hong Kong: Through the Looking Glass”, a 14-day miniature exhibition organised by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) in Singapore, opened in Singapore today (April 4).







The exhibition is part of the HKETO in Singapore’s celebratory events for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the theme of “A New Era – Stability • Prosperity • Opportunity”. The exhibition is co-organised with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and supported by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.







“This exhibition features 40 miniature models based on diversified facets of Hong Kong life, from food culture and traditional festivals to architecture and intangible cultural heritage, as if a ‘miniature Hong Kong’ were brought right before you,” the Director of the HKETO in Singapore, Mr Wong Chun To, said at the opening ceremony.







“Capturing Hong Kong’s essence of blending the East and West, and the old and new, this exhibition not only demonstrates the creativity and enthusiasm of Hong Kong artists, but also promotes among Singaporeans a better understanding of Hong Kong, reinforcing our city’s status as an attractive destination,” he added.





The exhibition brings Hong Kong’s past and present to life as it shuttles visitors through an immersive journey to understand more about this vibrant city and its rich intangible cultural heritage. Iconic heritage buildings such as the Tai O Heritage Hotel, the Blue House Cluster and the State Theatre, as well as vivid scenes of festivities such as the Cheung Chau Bun Scrambling Competition and Tai Hang fire dragon dance are also recast in the exhibition.





To enhance public engagement, free guided workshops on miniature craft will be organised on weekends. Participants will have the chance to enjoy “bites” of miniature food in “Hong Kong café style” after each workshop. A youth competition is also organised to encourage young people in Singapore to take photos and make sketches at the miniature exhibition, or make artistic renditions based on the photos or sketches, to tell a Hong Kong-themed story in a four-frame collage.





The exhibition runs at Suntec City in Singapore from 10am to 9pm today until April 17. Admission is free.