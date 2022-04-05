Hong Kong – LegCo to consider Revenue (Tax Concessions) Bill 2022

LegCo to consider Revenue (Tax Concessions) Bill 2022 *****************************************************



The Legislative Council (LegCo) will conduct a remote meeting by videoconferencing on Wednesday (April 6) at 11am. During the meeting, the Second Reading debate on the Revenue (Tax Concessions) Bill 2022 will resume. If the Bill is supported by Members and receives its Second Reading, it will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bill and its report is adopted by the Council, the Bill will be set down for the Third Reading.





On Members’ motions, Mr Tang Ka-piu will move a motion on reforming the poverty alleviation policies and strategies of Hong Kong. The motion is set out in Appendix 1. Mrs Regina Ip, Mr Stanley Ng, Mr Dennis Leung, Mr Stanley Li, Dr Priscilla Leung, Mr Lam Chun-sing, Ms Yung Hoi-yan and Mr Tang Fei will move separate amendments to Mr Tang Ka-piu’s motion.





Ms Starry Lee will move a motion under Rule 49E(2) of the Rules of Procedure to take note of a report of the House Committee in relation to the subsidiary legislation and other instruments. The motion is set out in Appendix 2.





Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.





The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk).