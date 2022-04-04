

INDIA TO EMERGE AS WORLD LEADER BY 2047: TAMIL NADU GOVERNOR SHRI R.N.RAVI UNION MINISTERS SHRI G.KISHAN REDDY AND SHRI ARJUN RAM MEGHWAL PARTICIPATE IN RASHTRIYA SANSKRITI MAHOTSAV ON SECOND DAY









02 APR 2022 9:05PM by PIB Hyderabad









India is forging ahead in all fields rigorously and will emerge as the world leader by 2047, said Tamil Nadu Governor Shri R.N.Ravi. Participating in the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav being held here in the capacity of the Chairperson of the South Zone Cultural Centre along with Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DONER Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shri Ravi said India is celebrating its 75 years of independence now in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and in the next 25 years, which he described as Amri Kaal, India will emerge as world leader not only as economically but also militarily, spiritually and intellectually. He said the whole world is watching with respect how India is rising.









Describing Prime Minister Modi as a great visionary, the Governor said due to ‘inclusive growth’ policies of the Government, the benefits of the Govt. schemes are reaching to the last man in society. Referring to PM Jan Dhan Yojan, he said more than 450 Million zero balance bank accounts were opened paving the way for providing direct benefit of Govt. schemes to the common man. Even after six and half decades of its Independence ten years back, India was home to larger number of poor, sick and illiterate people in the world. But in 2014 onwards, due to renewed development models of the Govt. and its resolve to ensure ‘healthy citizenship’ in which every citizen gets proper food, shelter, safe drinking water, electricity, health and education, the country has been marching ahead. The number of StartUps in the country has increased from 400 in 2014 to more than 10,000 now, he said.









Saying that India’s culture is very ancient and rich but, Shri Ravi said, the British rulers systematically destroyed it. India now stands on four pillars of –strong economy, knowledge, great spirituality and rich culture, the Governor said. Shri Ravi, accompanied by the two Central Ministers, also visited all stalls set up at the venue of the cultural festival and hoisted national flag. Earlier, Shri Sagi Kamalakara Sharma, a renowned Telugu pandit, performed ‘panchanga sravanam’ on the occasion of Telugu New year Sri Subhkrit nama samvatsaram.









Famous Telugu Actor and former Union Minister Shri K. Chiranjeevi appreciated the efforts of Ministry of culture and thanked union minister shri G. Kishan Reddy for successfully conducting the Rashtriya Sakskritika Mahotsav in telugu states.





