



Indian Navy’s Annual Refit Conference and Annual Infrastructure & Indigenisation Conference for the year 2022 was inaugurated by Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi on 31 March 2022. The conference, chaired by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Materiel, was attended by representatives of Naval Headquarters in addition to representatives from all Commands, Dockyards/ Repair Yards and Material Organisations. In consonance with the Government initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat, this year’s conferences had a session dedicated to indigenisation. The Chief of Materiel in his address to the forum emphasised the need to bolster public private relationship in the defence sector. Deliberations on refit processes, discussions on transforming maintenance policies to keep ships ready for any challenges and review of infrastructure augmentation for meeting growing requirements of the Navy, were the main agenda of the conference.









