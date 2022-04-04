I Don’t Give A from Irish creative company ActionRec

Artistic company ActionRec was started by Seán and his family in 2020 with a simple goal, to create art of all forms. The company slogan is “Innovation. Always”.

Their new single I Don’t Give A is taken from their debut EP Little Big Man and is the first song on the EP released on Spotify and iTunes.

I Don’t Give A is for all to enjoy, no matter the age. It’s just about the groove. The song is also up for interpretation, without having a set meaning, which can narrow the audience.

The song and the EP were written, arranged, recorded and produced by rising artist Seán Graham of ActionRec. The song displays Seán’s vocal range, guitar playing, harmonies and beatboxing skills.

The cover artwork features a stylised picture of Seán and his nephew, the inspiration for song no 5 on the EP.

About Radiopluggers Global Ltd

We deliver music to over 30,000 verified radio station and press contacts worldwide. We guarantee a professional service, ensuring we maintain our relationships with radio stations and press contacts worldwide. We help musicians get heard and playlisted by an incredible amount of radio stations and reviewed by press contacts worldwide. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver an unparalleled level of promotion on a global scale. We built the world’s biggest verified database of radio station and press contacts and around that, we built a service that helps our artists get their music heard by as many industry contacts as possible.