Good Ole Friends from American Country Singer / Songwriter Billy Joe Lemonds

Billy Joe Lemonds is a country Singer / Songwriter Who takes elements of 90’s country and brings it to the modern era. Often compared to artists such as Luke combs and legends like Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks, he has obtained millions of likes and thousands of followers on social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok with his original and enthusiastic style.

Billy, like most singers, started singing at church in his home town of Mcgehee, Arkansas at age 12 and since has traveled around the US gaining fans for over 20 years without ever recording an album.

Billy’s first ever solo album born in the country will be released on 13th April and is a culmination of the different styles of country music that he enjoys. Ultimately Billy would love to win a Grammy or have a chart topping hit, but the chance to make someone’s day with his music is why he continues to amaze and entertain.

About Radiopluggers Global Ltd

We deliver music to over 30,000 verified radio station and press contacts worldwide. We guarantee a professional service, ensuring we maintain our relationships with radio stations and press contacts worldwide. We help musicians get heard and playlisted by an incredible amount of radio stations and reviewed by press contacts worldwide. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver an unparalleled level of promotion on a global scale. We built the world’s biggest verified database of radio station and press contacts and around that, we built a service that helps our artists get their music heard by as many industry contacts as possible.