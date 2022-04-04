Dear Diary from hugely successful UK Singer, Songwriter and Television Writer Malissa Whitehouse

London born and bred, Singer Songwriter Malissa Whitehouse is currently writing for a number of new breaking artists from shows including The Voice and X Factor as well as developing scripts and soundtracks for her first live action TV drama with Raydar Media.

Malissa’s first break was at 16 after becoming a finalist for Songwriter of the Year in conjunction with Capital Radio and Coca-Cola. This led to Malissa performing on Channel 4’s cult TV show The Word landing Malissa her first recording deal.

The success of the TV show and appearance along-side TV host Jonathan Ross, opened an introduction to a top industry manager, which led to Malissa becoming lead vocalist of 90’s pop indie band The Morgans where she started to write, record and tour extensively headlining at legendary venues such as the Cavern Club and Subterania, London.

Malissa left the Morgans to pursue her career as a solo artist where she was introduced to producer Tony Matthew from Soul II Soul. This lead to the creative duo writing for a variety of new artists and launching a successful music venture at their recording studios suite at Britannian Row in West London.

‘Pop Sessions became an overnight success with Red Letter Days, then owned by Dragon’s Den investors Peter Jones & Theo Paphitis. Allowing the creative duo to open their studio doors to the public to experience VIP recording experiences with top producers and musicians whilst taking the brand on tour for live events.

Malissa has worked in various areas of the media industry, including MTV and Capital Radio, where she worked along-side legendary Radio Executive, Richard Park. Launching artists such as Craig David (debut album ‘Born to do it’) with Capital Radio in conjunction with Wildstar Records. Capital Radio’s in house record label with Telstar Records.

At Christmas, Malissa had a top 10 single in Mike Read’s Heritage Charts with their cover version of Minnie Riperton’s Lovin You a collaboration with Daniel James (one half of PWL boyband Yell).

