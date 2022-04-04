New York In-Home Senior Care Delivers a New Age of Independence by Touching Hearts NYC

Care at home for the elderly in New York City is a great option for those looking to save money. By keeping elderly loved ones at home, the family will be able to save on expensive costs for out-of-home care, food, and so on. And that cost-saving comes with added benefits for the family, a personalized in-home care plan that delivers peace of mind and companionship.

In-home senior care provider, Touching Hearts at Home NYC, an award-winning senior home care provider, ensures a win-win for both the elderly looking for the right home care services in Manhattan and those who want to do what’s best for their loved ones. The 5-star rated caregivers can not only be much more affordable but also provide a higher quality of service, as well.

With the population aging as a global phenomenon, Touching Hearts NYC is there to help seniors stay in their own homes. Their live-in care service is designed for seniors who want to stay at home but need some assistance with mobility, medication reminders, meal preparation, and more. It’s not uncommon for the senior population to seek independence as they grow older. And when they don’t have to rely on others, they can feel more independent and energetic. Some people slow down when they get a little older, but it does not mean that they lose their will or ability to live life. Sometimes all it needs is for someone to help them maintain a routine by giving them the care they need. Live-in care service from Touching Hearts NYC is delivered according to the personalized care plan through the caregivers assigned to the elderly, who can provide this personalized care with love and passion.

Having a live-in or part-time caregiver from Touching Hearts at Home NYC can help reduce loneliness and provide companionship, as well as really assist in day-to-day tasks, such as home care and social activities. They enable the elderly to attend appointments or enjoy any type of visit without having to worry about the added stress on the family. Touching Hearts NYC provides professionally selected and trained caregivers to seniors in need to ensure their wellbeing and safety. Caregivers will assist with grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, transportation arrangement, and more.

Touching Hearts NYC believes that a personalized home care plan makes it possible for seniors to enjoy an independent lifestyle while receiving the help they need. For example, the caregivers at Touching Hearts NYC can help seniors in need with everything from cooking to cleaning to providing proper nutrition. It is important for seniors to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and it is the caregivers’ mission to make sure that the seniors they care for maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Many families in New York have seen the value of in-home senior care provided by Touching Hearts NYC. These families realize that in-home senior care allows them to take time off from caregiving when they need it and attend to other tasks that need to be taken care of, such as recharging their batteries. Touching Hearts NYC recommends tailoring an in-home care plan to match the needs of the family and the elderly loved one. Care can be provided for just a few hours a week all the way up to full-time 24-hour live-in care. This service is highly customizable such as cooking, grocery shopping, medication reminders, light housekeeping, companionship, and more.

“As The Best of Home Care Provider of Choice, we’re so glad that families in New York consider Touching Hearts NYC as their trusted partner when it comes to seeking in-home senior care. We’re confident that we can find a personalized service that will work best for you. Whether you need a few hours of light housekeeping, live-in care for your elderly loved one, or anything in between, the beauty of Touching Hearts NYC’s affordable service is that it can be fully customized that is not only tailored to your needs and budget but also personalized to fit your family’s lifestyle,” said Craig Sendach, owner of Touching Hearts at Home NYC. “Take a look at our website to discover the many ways we can help you – and then give us a call to set up an appointment so we can get started on finding the perfect care solution for your situation. We look forward to hearing from you!”

To learn more about in-home care services for seniors in New York with a personalized home care plan long or short-term, visit https://www.touchinghearts.com/nyc/

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area – Touching Hearts NYC offers in-home care to aging adults, seniors, and individuals living with medical conditions and disabilities at rates considerably more affordable than care outside the home. The agency is known for Non-Medical Home Care, Companionship and Homemaker services in New York City’s Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Queens, and Rockland areas. Its focus is on providing person-centered care to help those in need remain in their home, maintain the lifestyle they choose, and feel confident they will be treated with the respect and kindness they deserve.