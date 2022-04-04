Author Bill Selvitelle Releases Touching Story About Finding Faith After Losing Everything



Published by SDP Publishing, Heavens Window immerses readers in 1950s Boston and the struggles of a man who survived the war in the Pacific to find that everything had changed when he returned home. He loses his way as he struggles with depression, alcoholism and eventually, his job, home and everything he loves.





He pairs up with a stray dog he calls Sunshine along this journey and the two form an unbreakable bond. Selvitelle takes readers through the soul-crushing the man experiences begging on the streets trying to survive as he searches for his lost connection with God. Sunshine helps him to reconnect with the world around him until the day he emerges from his struggles and can put all his fights behind him.





Selvitelle is extremely passionate about helping the homeless and his novel brings their struggles to light and demonstrates the reality of what its like to be homeless. Growing up in Southie and Dorchester, Selvitelle saw the desperation of the homeless and made it a lifelong goal to help in any way he could.





Selvitille has faced his own struggles and depression in his life. After marrying his childhood sweetheart and having two beautiful sons, Selvitille was plunged into darkness after one son passed away at 14 years old due to an aortic aneurysm from undiagnosed Marfan Syndrome. He retired from Eversource after 39 years and now teaches yoga four times a week at Green Harbor Beach in Marshfield, Massachusetts, to help the local food pantry. His current mission is taking spare clothing and food to his homeless brothers and sisters in Boston.





Heavens Window is available for purchase on SDP Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble. All author proceeds will be donated to help the homeless.





About the Author: Bill Selvitelle grew up in Bostonbetter said Southie and Dorchester. He married his childhood sweetheart and they had two sons. Selvitelle retired from Eversource after 39 years. He currently teaches yoga four times a week on Green Harbor Beach, Marshfield, Massachusetts, to help the local food pantry. His mission now is going into Boston when he has spare clothing or food to help homeless people. Writing has been a passion of Bills for many years and Heavens Window is his debut novel.





http://www.sdppublishingsolutions.com

###