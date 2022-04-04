PM greets people on the commencement of sacred month of Ramzan





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings on the commencement of the sacred month of Ramzan.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Best wishes on the commencement of the sacred month of Ramzan. May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society.”





Greetings on the commencement of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/Q5YaWzaz38 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

***





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1812861)

Visitor Counter : 313











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Hindi



,







Marathi



,







Bengali



,







Manipuri



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













