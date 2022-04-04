Minister of State, Culture & External Affairs, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates ‘Temple 360’ website on the occasion of Nav Varsha at IGNCA today





Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi launched the website ‘Temple 360’ in an event organized by Ministry of Culture at IGNCA Ampitheatre, Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts, New Delhi under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.





After the launch of website, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi wished everyone a happy new year. While addressing the gathering she said, today we launched Temple 350 and I feel very happy when the young generation who is present here is dancing to the songs of Raghuvanshi ji, and that is the power of India.





She further added “ During Corona, people were not able to visit temples, there are many reasons people can’t go and visit temples, the temple 360 is that digital platform where anyone can visit or do darshan of 12 Jyotirlinga and Char Dham from any location.”













She explained that through this platgorm people can see and participate in e-Darshan, e-Prashad and e-Aarti which make everyone’s life convenient and also keeps people connected.





Temple 360 is a website where one can visit a temple of their choice, anytime and from anywhere from India. With the help of this website, one can digitally witness the magnificence of some of the most pious Hindu pilgrimages that exist. The website also allows a devotee to perform e-aarti and several other services.





The event commenced with a Violin act by Mr. Arpan Bose and was followed by Bhajan performance by Mr. Farid Hasan and a dance performance titled ‘Sattriya Nritya’ by Ms. Anusuya Goswami.





The event concluded with Bhajan Sandhya performed by Mr. Hansraj Raguvanshi followed by Prasadam distribution to the audience.





