Canada – Minister Joly to travel to Finland, Germany and Belgium

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will be travelling to Finland, Germany and Belgium to coordinate with Canada’s partners on responses to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. Canada is unwavering in our support of Ukraine and its people. We will continue to work together with our partners and Allies to impose severe costs on those responsible for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, seek accountability for their illegal actions, and support Ukrainians fleeing to safety and those who remain in Ukraine.

April 2, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

In Helsinki, Finland, Minister Joly will meet with her Finnish counterpart, Minister Pekka Haavisto. As Transatlantic and Arctic partners, the Ministers will work to strengthen the Canada-Finland bilateral relationship and discuss ways to coordinate efforts on Arctic issues, support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and combat disinformation.

In Berlin, Germany, Minister Joly will attend the conference of the Moldova Support Platform, where she will exchange perspectives with partners on how to effectively support Moldova, counter Russian disinformation, and assist refugees forced out of Ukraine as a result of President Putin’s illegal war.

Finally, in Brussels, Belgium, Minister Joly will attend G7 and NATO foreign ministers’ meetings, where she will discuss continued coordination to enhance regional security in Eastern Europe.

“The war in Ukraine affects us all, and we must work together with the international community to respond to Vladimir Putin’s egregious acts. In partnership with our allies, we will continue to hold the Russian regime to account, provide humanitarian assistance where it is needed and reiterate our strong support for Ukraine and its people. Ukraine’s security isn’t just important for Ukraine, but for the world.

– Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Since Russia’s illegal occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea in 2014, Canada has sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and entities, with many of those sanctions undertaken in coordination with allies and partners. Canada’s sanctions will impose asset freezes and prohibitions on listed persons.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Canada has sanctioned over 700 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Canada was a founding member of NATO in 1949. With its contributions to NATO since then, Canada’s has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Alliance and to strengthening Allied capacity to respond to evolving security challenges.

On March 8, 2022, Canada announced it will renew of its multi-year commitment to Operation REASSURANCE, the Canadian Armed Forces support to NATO’s assurance and deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe, in response to the changing security situation on the alliance’s eastern flank.

Canada has up to 3,400 troops pledged to the NATO Response Force who can be deployed if directly requested by the alliance. This is a mix of army, air force and naval capabilities.