Canada – Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Warkworth Institution

On March 30, 2022, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized on the property of Warkworth Institution, a medium security federal institution.

April 1, 2022 – Campbellford, Ontario – Correctional Service Canada

The seized items included 161 grams of tobacco, 13 grams of cannabis, 63 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), cell phones, and accessories.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC has measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

