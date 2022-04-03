Canada – Virtual press conference of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

April 2, 2022 – The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet with her counterpart from Finland, Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto, on April 4 in Helsinki. As Transatlantic and Arctic partners, the Ministers will work to strengthen the Canada-Finland bilateral relationship and discuss ways to coordinate efforts on Arctic issues, support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and combat disinformation.

After the meeting, the ministers will hold a virtual joint press conference.

Date: April 4, 2022

Time: 12:40 PM EDT

Notes for media:

Media must register at the following link for the press conference by Monday, April 4, at 7 AM EDT: Press conference: FM Haavisto and FM Joly (lyyti.fi)

Once registered, representatives of the media will be able to join the press conference via MS Teams. Link and instructions will be shared with registered members of the media on Monday, April 4, by 10 AM EDT.