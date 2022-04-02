L-Tron Team Returns to 2022 ESLETS Conference in Syracuse, NY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – April 1, 2022 – PRLog — L-Tron will attend and sponsor its 8th Empire State Law Enforcement Traffic Safety (ESLETS) Conference this year in Syracuse, NY. Traditionally, members of New York State Police gather every spring to address highway safety issues and challenges but the annual conference was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the conference is scheduled to resume from April 6-7, 2022 and the L-Tron team is excited to reconnect with familiar attendees and meet new participants from around the state.

L-Tron plans to send Charlie Waldman, Julianne Pangal, and newcomer Isabella Susino to this year’s conference. The team is looking forward to networking with Officers from across their home state over the course of the two-day event. The conference is presented by New York State Police and Officers in attendance will acquire training, skills, and knowledge in the area of traffic safety. Ultimately, ESLETS aims to foster cooperation between public safety agencies statewide.

This year, the L-Tron team will demo its 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and OSCR360 for Crime and Crash Scene Investigation. Both built from the voice of law enforcement, the 4910LR facilitates fast, easy ticketing and accident reporting, while OSCR360 allows investigators to capture, organize and present evidence from crash scenes.

About the 4910LR

The 4910LR Driver’s License Reader (https://www.l- tron.com/solutions/ electronic-ticketing- e-c…) was created to assist Officers in submitting error-free paperwork from the roadside, expedite the administrative end of the job, and help Officers return to their patrols as quickly and safely as possible. L-Tron’s 4910LR installs securely into patrol vehicles with convenient access via the 4910 Magnetic Mount.

About OSCR360

Upon arrival at a major crime scene, Officers never know what they may encounter, so it is crucial to thoroughly document the scene. That’s where OSCR360 (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360) comes in. OSCR captures entire scenes within minutes, organizes critical evidence, and presents the case visually. When a criminal element is involved, OSCR clearly and thoroughly presents the facts of the case in the courtroom to achieve convictions. OSCR is used for homicide investigations, crashes, unattended deaths, burglaries, fire scenes, environmental conservation, incident preplanning, investigator training and more.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. Your feedback truly matters because “Your Success is our Purpose.” We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to “Back the Blue” in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide.