Nonprofits unite at 3rd Annual Summer in Winter Carnival

The event was hosted by Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes.

Nonprofits unite at Summer in Winter Carnival.

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. – April 1, 2022 – PRLog — Smiling faces, boardwalk treats and games for all. This was the inspiring result of the local community coming together to support 31 nonprofit organizations at the 3rd Annual Summer in Winter Carnival, hosted by The Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes last week.

The public event was held at The Mainland Kitchen & Pub in Manahawkin and featured local nonprofit and community organizations that share in the mission of Causeway CARes, which is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life.

The nonprofits in attendance included:

21 Plus, Inc.

America’s Keswick

Brick Children’s Community Theatre

Bright Harbor Healthcare (Ocean Mental Health)

Coastal Volunteers in Medicine

CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties

Dine On Us

Family Planning Center of Ocean County

Family Promise of Southern Ocean County

Fulfill – Foodbank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore

HOPE Sheds Light

Interfaith Health & Support Services of Southern Ocean County, Inc.

Interfaith Hospitality Network of Ocean County, Inc.

Meals on Wheels of Ocean County

Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity

Ocean Community Church

Ocean County Library

Ocean County YMCA

Ocean Inc.

Ocean Partnership for Children

Ocean County Vocational Technical School

Preferred Behavioral Health Group

Project Lakeview

Southern Ocean Medical Center

The Arc, Ocean County Chapter Inc.

The Hope Center – House of Hope of Ocean County

The Maximilian Foundation

Your Grandmother’s Cupboard

St. Francis Community Center

Starve Poverty International

“It was a privilege to participate in the Summer in Winter Carnival,” said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. The event is a wonderful opportunity to connect and collaborate with all the amazing organizations who care so deeply for those in our community. After all the challenges of the past two years, it was so heartwarming to see the sheer joy and delight the children and families were experiencing.”

21 Plus, Inc. was also thrilled to be part of the Causeway CARes Summer in Winter Carnival. “In addition to seeing the lovely families that stopped by the carnival, it was terrific connecting with the other attending non-profit organizations,” said Diane Hutton-Rose, Executive Director of 21 Plus, Inc. “We caught up with some old friends and met a few new friends that we hope to partner with in the future. 21 Plus was also excited to share information about 21 Plus Main Street Greens, a sustainable hydroponics farm, maintained, harvested and sold by individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities we support at our Main Street Adult Training Center. Our first crops of basil, thyme, rosemary, lettuce and kale will be available for sale this spring.”

Heather Price, Director of Recovery Centers at HOPE Sheds Light, had the opportunity to attend the carnival with her family. “The vibe that day between families, non-profit organizations and community partners was extraordinary,” she said. “It was so great to see all the smiling faces, play games, watch some magic and hear the stories that intertwined with the beautiful art painted on children’s faces.”

The Ocean County YMCA, another nonprofit in attendance, was honored to take part in the festivities. “It was a great day with fun, food and great community partners,” said Gretchen Insole, Interim CEO at the Ocean County YMCA. “At the Ocean County YMCA, we believe our communities are stronger when everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our vision is to connect and engage people, to enhance lives and build a better community for all. We appreciate Causeway CARes’ support and commitment to our mission.”

The day included carnival games, boardwalk type food, a magic show and various children’s activities like face painting and arts and crafts. Special guests include NFL Star Mike Gesicki, Caricatures by Akbar, Magic Al, Freckles the Clown, TapSnap Photos and DJ Meatball.

The afternoon topped off with Gesicki signing autographs for a suggested donation of $10 each, raising $3,450. Dave Wintrode, President of Causeway Family of Dealerships/ Causeway CARes, matched those funds for a total of $6,900, which will be split three ways between Your Grandmother’s Cupboard, Brick Childrens Community Theater and Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity.

About Causeway CARes

Causeway CARes’ mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes strives to make the community a better place to live grow and thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.CausewayCARes.com.