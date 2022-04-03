SIREN Living Co-Founder: Council for Responsible Nutrition’s Initial Survey Shows 80 percent of Americans Take Dietary Supplement

SIREN Living dietary supplements are now available in the U.S. just as Americans are taking nutritional supplements at a historic rate.

“We recently launched our SIREN and MAN PLUS nutritional products in America at a time when more consumers in the U.S. are taking supplements than ever before,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “The Council for Responsible Nutritional’s initial data for its 2021 annual survey shows that 80 percent of Americans are taking dietary supplements.”

The CRN data shows a significant 7 percent increase from 2020.

‘More Americans are focusing on their health because of the pandemic,” said Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “The dietary supplement industry saw significant increases in sales as consumers sought out products that could give their body a health advantage.”

Culbertson said introducing American consumers to SIREN and MAN PLUS supplements also coincided with last month’s ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program.”

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are already available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com, but we are looking to expand our retail distribution network,” she added.

Walmart.com and OneLavi.com offer several MAN PLUS and SIREN supplements, but all six products should be online shortly:

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality , which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium.

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness , a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus , which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium.

“This is an exciting time for SIREN and MAN PLUS,” Culbertson said. “We have developed supplements for women and men, which we believe will be as popular in the U.S. as they are in the UK.”

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements just for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.