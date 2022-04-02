HERO10 Black Creator Edition Featuring Enhanced Capabilities and Powered Control Grip, Volta, Is Here

HERO10 Black Creator Edition Puts Hollywood in Your Hand with Emmy® Award-Winning HyperSmooth 4.0 Stabilization, Pro-Quality 5.3K Video, Enhanced Directional Audio, LED Light Mod and Powered Volta Grip





Volta Grip Provides Over 4 Hours of 5.3K Video Recording on HERO10 Black + Features Versatile Tripod Design with Integrated Camera Buttons for Easy One-Handed Control

Were rolling out the red carpet for HERO10 Black today with the new specialty Creator Edition, featuring Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization; crisp, cinematic 5.3K video; and enough battery to power all-day productions thanks to Volta, the new battery and camera control grip at its base.





HERO10 Creator Edition is like having Hollywood in your hand. Its the perfect setup for recording professional-quality video when vlogging, filmmaking or even live streaming, says GoPro CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman. Leave the extra batteries and gear behind, all you need is the Creator Edition and you can create cinematic magicall day long. Youll have to recharge and refuel yourself before you even think about recharging your GoPro.





For under $600, the HERO10 Black Creator Edition combines four premium GoPro products into an all-in-one content capturing powerhouse:

HERO10 Black: Emmy ® Award-winning HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, pro-quality 5.3K video, up to 8x slo-mo, mesmerizing TimeWarp 3.0, 23MP photo and more. Volta Battery and Remote Control Grip: Features built-in camera buttons that let you control the camera with one hand while also powering 4 hours of 4K recording at 30 frames per second. Or Volta can be detached and used as a wireless remote from up to 98 feet away. Media Mod: Built-in directional microphone for enhanced audio, two cold-shoe mounts and ports for 3.5mm mic and HDMI-out. Light Mod: Powerful LED lighting with four level of brightness up to 200 lumens.





Creator Edition is available everywhere GoPro.com ships to at $581.96 for GoPro subscribers and $784.95 MSRP. At the time of launch, new subscribers will be able to purchase Creator Edition for a total price of $531.95.





All-New Versatile Battery Grip, Volta:





Volta gives you the power needed to shoot all day. The standalone premium battery grip is loaded with built-in features, including:

Volta is also compatible with HERO9 Black, and it will charge any USB-C-compatible device, including GoPro MAX and older GoPro cameras.





Volta is available globally at $90.99 for GoPro subscribers and $129.99 MSRP.