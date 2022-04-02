Canada – Patented Medicine Prices Review Board Imposes Deadline for Motions for Leave to Intervene in the Redetermination of Board Decisions Regarding the Excessive Pricing of Soliris Dated September 27 and November 8, 2017

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board will hold a public rehearing in the matter of the price of the patented medicine Soliris, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., the pharmaceutical company that holds the patent for Soliris and sells the medicine in Canada.

April 1, 2022 – Ottawa, ON – Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

Those wishing to participate as an intervener in this proceeding must file with the Board a motion for leave to intervene no later than May 1, 2022. In addition to the requirements for motions for leave to intervene prescribed by section 20 of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board Rules of Practice and Procedure, SOR/2012-247, the Board directs proposed interveners to indicate in their motion materials whether they intend to seek leave to introduce evidence in the redetermination.

The Panel has tentatively scheduled any motions for leave to intervene in this matter to be heard on June 20 and/or 21, 2022.

For further information on the process for seeking leave to intervene, please contact:

Sherri Wilson

Director / Directrice

Board Secretariat / Secrétariat du Conseil

Patented Medicine Prices Review Board / Conseil d’examen du prix des médicaments brevetés

Government of Canada / Gouvernement du Canada

Email: sherri.wilson@pmprb-cepmb.gc.ca